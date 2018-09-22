How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)

Current records: West Virginia 2-0-1; Kansas St. 2-1

What to Know

Kansas St. are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against West Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Kansas St. will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Mountaineers are a big 16 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Last season, West Virginia were 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they were 5-7-0 against the spread

Series History

West Virginia have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St..