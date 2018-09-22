How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers (home) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (away)
Current records: West Virginia 2-0-1; Kansas St. 2-1
What to Know
Kansas St. are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against West Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Kansas St. will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Kansas St. will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Mountaineers are a big 16 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Last season, West Virginia were 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Kansas St., they were 5-7-0 against the spread
Series History
West Virginia have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas St..
- 2017 - Kansas State Wildcats 23 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 28
- 2016 - West Virginia Mountaineers 17 vs. Kansas State Wildcats 16
- 2015 - Kansas State Wildcats 24 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 23
