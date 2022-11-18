Who's Playing

No. 15 Kansas State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

It was a close one, but last week the Mountaineers sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 23-20 win. West Virginia's QB Garrett Greene was on fire, passing for one TD and 138 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 119 yards. This was the first time Greene has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Greene's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, K-State took their matchup against the Baylor Bears last week by a conclusive 31-3 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point K-State had established a 24-3 advantage. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was QB Will Howard out in front passing for three TDs and 196 yards on 27 attempts.

West Virginia is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

West Virginia is now 4-6 while the Wildcats sit at 7-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers rank 38th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 20 on the season. But K-State comes into the game boasting the 12th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at seven. We'll see if their defense can keep West Virginia's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against Kansas State.