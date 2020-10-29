Who's Playing

No. 16 Kansas State @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas State 4-1; West Virginia 3-2

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers since Dec. 5 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. K-State struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.2 points per game.

K-State simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Kansas Jayhawks at home 55-14. That 41-point margin sets a new team best for the Wildcats on the season. RB Deuce Vaughn and QB Will Howard were among the main playmakers for K-State as the former punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching four passes for 81 yards and the latter passed for two TDs and 243 yards on 24 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, falling 34-27. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of RB Leddie Brown, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

K-State is now 4-1 while West Virginia sits at 3-2. K-State is 3-0 after wins this year, and West Virginia is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -105

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last five games against Kansas State.