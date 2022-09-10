Who's Playing

Kansas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas 1-0; West Virginia 0-1

Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but West Virginia was not quite the Pittsburgh Panthers' equal in the second half when they met last week. West Virginia fell to the Panthers 38-31. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of TE CJ Donaldson, who rushed for one TD and 125 yards on seven carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 312 more yards than your opponent like the Jayhawks did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 56-10 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3. Kansas' RB Devin Neal looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 108 yards on four carries. Neal put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Kansas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Tennessee Tech's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 25 yards. Leading the way was DE Lonnie Phelps and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Phelps.

West Virginia's loss took them down to 0-1 while Kansas' win pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if West Virginia can steal the Jayhawks' luck or if Kansas records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.50

Series History

West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last eight years.