How to watch West Virginia vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch West Virginia vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. NC State (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 1-1-0; NC State 2-0-0
What to Know
NC State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on West Virginia at noon at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
NC State got themselves on the board against W. Carolina last Saturday, but W. Carolina never followed suit. The Wolfpack took their contest with ease, bagging a 41 to nothing win over the Catamounts. Among those leading the charge for the Wolfpack was RB Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, West Virginia and Missouri couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. West Virginia ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-38 walloping at Missouri's hands. West Virginia was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Missouri apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.
NC State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Mountaineers are still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. But the Wolfpack have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. So, the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
NC State and West Virginia tied in their last contest.
- Sep 15, 2018 - NC State 0 vs. West Virginia 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.