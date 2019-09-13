How to watch West Virginia vs. NC State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 1-1-0; NC State 2-0-0

What to Know

NC State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on West Virginia at noon at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

NC State got themselves on the board against W. Carolina last Saturday, but W. Carolina never followed suit. The Wolfpack took their contest with ease, bagging a 41 to nothing win over the Catamounts. Among those leading the charge for the Wolfpack was RB Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, West Virginia and Missouri couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. West Virginia ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-38 walloping at Missouri's hands. West Virginia was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Missouri apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.

NC State's victory lifted them to 2-0 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Mountaineers are still looking to earn their first rushing touchdown. But the Wolfpack have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. So, the West Virginia squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

NC State and West Virginia tied in their last contest.