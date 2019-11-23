How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 4-6; Oklahoma State 7-3
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. West Virginia and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats last week, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR George Campbell, who caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs, and QB Jarret Doege, who passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Doege's 50-yard touchdown toss to WR Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 200 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They enjoyed a cozy 31-13 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma State than RB Chuba Hubbard, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
Their wins bumped West Virginia to 4-6 and Oklahoma State to 7-3. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mountaineers are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 76.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Mountaineers, the Cowboys enter the game with 261.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Cowboys' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. West Virginia 41
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma State 50 vs. West Virginia 39
- Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma State 37 vs. West Virginia 20
- Oct 10, 2015 - Oklahoma State 33 vs. West Virginia 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
CFB DFS, Week 13: Optimal lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What games to watch in Week 13
Big Ten and Big 12 battles headline the penultimate week of the regular season
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 13
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 13 of the 2019 college football season
-
NW commit charged with sexual assault
The male suspect, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson, is facing four felony and five misdemeanor counts
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Rutgers vs. Michigan State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rutgers vs. Michigan State football game