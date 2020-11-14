Who's Playing

TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 3-3; West Virginia 4-3

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 clash at noon ET Nov. 14 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

West Virginia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 17-13 to the Texas Longhorns. West Virginia's only offensive touchdown came from RB Leddie Brown.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between TCU and the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week was still a pretty decisive one as TCU wrapped it up with a 34-18 win at home. QB Max Duggan continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, accumulating 73 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 154 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Duggan has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Duggan's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

TCU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Texas Tech's offensive line to sack QB Henry Colombi five times for a total loss of 20 yards. Leading the way was DE Ochaun Mathis and his three sacks. Mathis now has four sacks this year.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Mountaineers going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 4-2 ATS and the Horned Frogs 4-2.

TCU's victory lifted them to 3-3 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll find out if TCU can add another positive mark to their record or if West Virginia can shake off the loss and take the spring out of TCU's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.92

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last five games against TCU.