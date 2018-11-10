How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers (home) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (away)
Current records: West Virginia 7-1-1; TCU 4-5-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, TCU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against West Virginia at 1:00 p.m. The teams both are tiptoeing into their match after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kansas, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Last week, TCU won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Kansas St. 14-13.
Meanwhile, West Virginia dodged a bullet, finishing off Texas 42-41. The success made it back-to-back wins for West Virginia.
Their wins bumped West Virginia to 7-1-1 and TCU to 4-5-1. In West Virginia's victory, Will Grier passed for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns and Martell Pettaway rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries. We'll see if TCU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Mountaineers are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
This season, West Virginia are 4-2-1 against the spread. As for TCU, they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Mountaineers slightly, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 13.5 point favorite.
Series History
TCU have won 2 out of their last 3 games against West Virginia.
- 2017 - TCU Horned Frogs 31 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 24
- 2016 - West Virginia Mountaineers 34 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 10
- 2015 - TCU Horned Frogs 40 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 10
