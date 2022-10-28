Who's Playing

No. 7 TCU @ West Virginia

Current Records: TCU 7-0; West Virginia 3-4

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. TCU and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Horned Frogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with West Virginia and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 7 of 2017.

TCU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kansas State Wildcats last week, winning 38-28. TCU's RB Kendre Miller did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 153 yards on 29 carries.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for West Virginia last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-10 blowout to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Mountaineers were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB JT Daniels had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 194 yards passing.

The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

TCU's win lifted them to 7-0 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. Giving up four turnovers, the Mountaineers had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if TCU can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won five out of their last seven games against TCU.