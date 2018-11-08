How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Virginia vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers (home) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (away)
Current records: West Virginia 7-1; TCU 4-5
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for West Virginia. On Saturday they will take on TCU at 1:00 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely) with wins against their previous opponents.
The crowd came for a game last-week contest, and West Virginia and Texas sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but West Virginia snuck past Texas for the 42-41 win. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Will Grier, who passed for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Martell Pettaway, who rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.
As for TCU, they had a rough outing against Kansas two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. It was a tight match that could have gone either way, but TCU was the last squad standing with a 14-13 victory over Kansas St. The victory was some much-needed relief for TCU as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.
The last time the two teams met, West Virginia came up short against TCU, falling 31-24. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Mountaineers are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
This season, West Virginia is 4-2-1 against the spread. As for TCU, they are 2-6-0 against the spread
Series History
TCU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against West Virginia.
- 2017 - TCU Horned Frogs 31 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 24
- 2016 - West Virginia Mountaineers 34 vs. TCU Horned Frogs 10
- 2015 - TCU Horned Frogs 40 vs. West Virginia Mountaineers 10
