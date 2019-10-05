How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. No. 11 Texas (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 3-1-0; Texas 3-1-0

What to Know

Texas is 1-3 against West Virginia since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Texas' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with West Virginia at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 42-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 36-30 two weeks ago. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for the Longhorns as he passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ehlinger's 73-yard TD bomb to WR Brennan Eagles in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, West Virginia was successful in their previous meeting against Kansas, and they didn't afford Kansas any payback this time around. West Virginia secured a 29-24 W over Kansas. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.50 on average. On the other hand, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Mountaineers the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Texas.