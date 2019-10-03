How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. No. 11 Texas (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 3-1-0; Texas 3-1-0
What to Know
Texas is 1-3 against West Virginia since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Texas' bye week comes to an end as they meet up with West Virginia at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 42-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 36-30 two weeks ago. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for the Longhorns as he passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ehlinger's 73-yard TD bomb to WR Brennan Eagles in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, West Virginia was successful in their previous meeting against Kansas, and they didn't afford Kansas any payback this time around. West Virginia secured a 29-24 W over Kansas. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns are seventh worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.50 on average. On the other hand, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Mountaineers the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Texas.
- Nov 03, 2018 - West Virginia 42 vs. Texas 41
- Nov 18, 2017 - Texas 28 vs. West Virginia 14
- Nov 12, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Texas 20
- Nov 14, 2015 - West Virginia 38 vs. Texas 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack: Trusting Ohio State?
The Process bounced back nicely in Week 5, but do you dare follow again in Week 6?
-
Week 6: CFB odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 college football game 10,000 times
-
Week 6 SEC picks against the spread
The showdown in The Swamp headlines Week 6 in college football
-
Calling plays, Malzhn feels like himself
Malzahn's comfort is apparent, and the Tigers offense is humming better than it has in years
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Tennessee vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game