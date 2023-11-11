Who's Playing

New Mexico State Aggies @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: New Mexico State 7-3, Western Kentucky 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

What to Know

Two dominant signal callers in Austin Reed and Diego Pavia are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the New Mexico State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Kentucky gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They walked away with a 21-13 victory over UTEP.

Elijah Young was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries. Young was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 64 yards.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They secured a 13-7 W over Middle Tennessee.

Western Kentucky now has a winning record of 5-4. As for New Mexico State, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Going forward, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against New Mexico State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

