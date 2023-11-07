Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-4, Western Michigan 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.69

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Waldo Stadium. Western Michigan is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Central Michigan in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Tuesday, Central Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Northern Illinois, but they still walked away with a 37-31 victory. Central Michigan pushed the score to 37-17 by the end of the third, a deficit Northern Illinois cut but never quite recovered from.

Central Michigan can attribute much of their success to Jase Bauer, who rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Marion Lukes, who rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown while picking up 9.6 yards per carry.

Western Michigan can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game last Saturday. They put the hurt on Eastern Michigan with a sharp 45-21 victory. The oddsmakers were on Western Michigan's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Jalen Buckley was the offensive standout of the contest as he rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was Western Michigan's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. Eastern Michigan's QB won't forget Marshawn Kneeland anytime soon given Kneeland sacked him three times.

Central Michigan's victory was their fourth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 5-4. As for Western Michigan, their victory bumped their record up to 3-6.

Central Michigan couldn't quite finish off Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 and fell 12-10. Thankfully for Central Michigan, Sean Tyler (who rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Western Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Western Michigan has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Central Michigan.