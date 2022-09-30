Who's Playing

New Hampshire @ Western Michigan

Current Records: New Hampshire 3-1; Western Michigan 1-3

What to Know

The New Hampshire Wildcats are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Waldo Stadium. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while WMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Hampshire made easy work of the Towson Tigers last week and carried off a 37-14 victory.

Meanwhile, WMU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 34-6 punch to the gut against the San Jose State Spartans last week. One thing holding WMU back was the mediocre play of QB Mareyohn Hrabowski, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 56 yards on eight attempts.

New Hampshire's victory brought them up to 3-1 while the Broncos' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-3. The Wildcats are 1-1 after wins this year, and WMU is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.