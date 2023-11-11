Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Northwestern 4-5, Wisconsin 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The defenses reigned supreme when Northwestern and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 31.5-point over/under. Northwestern fell just short of Iowa by a score of 10-7. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Northwestern was just barely outscored by Iowa in the second.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wisconsin last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Indiana 20-14. Wisconsin gained 83 more yards on the day, but it was Indiana that made the best of use of them.

Despite the loss, Wisconsin had strong showings from Braedyn Locke, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Green, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Wisconsin, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Northwestern was dealt a punishing 42-7 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in October of 2022. Can Northwestern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 12-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Northwestern.

Oct 08, 2022 - Wisconsin 42 vs. Northwestern 7

Nov 13, 2021 - Wisconsin 35 vs. Northwestern 7

Nov 21, 2020 - Northwestern 17 vs. Wisconsin 7

Sep 28, 2019 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Northwestern 15

Oct 27, 2018 - Northwestern 31 vs. Wisconsin 17

Sep 30, 2017 - Wisconsin 33 vs. Northwestern 24

Nov 05, 2016 - Wisconsin 21 vs. Northwestern 7

Nov 21, 2015 - Northwestern 13 vs. Wisconsin 7

Injury Report for Wisconsin

Tanner Mordecai: probable (Hand)

Chez Mellusi: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Chimere Dike: questionable (Leg)

Kamo'i Latu: out (Undisclosed)

Aaron Witt: out (Lower Leg)

Max Lofy: out (Undisclosed)

Michael Mack: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Jack Pugh: out (Personal)

Michael Cerniglia Jr.: out (Undisclosed)

Braelon Allen: questionable (Ankle)

Jackson Trudgeon: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Chris Brooks Jr.: out (Foot)

Max Rader: out (Undisclosed)

Angel Toombs: out (Undisclosed)

Jordan Mayer: out (Undisclosed)

Peyton Lange: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Northwestern