Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Northwestern 4-5, Wisconsin 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Big Ten West battle is on tap between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The defenses reigned supreme when Northwestern and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 31.5-point over/under. Northwestern fell just short of Iowa by a score of 10-7. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Northwestern was just barely outscored by Iowa in the second.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wisconsin last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Indiana 20-14. Wisconsin gained 83 more yards on the day, but it was Indiana that made the best of use of them.

Despite the defeat, Wisconsin had strong showings from Braedyn Locke, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Bryson Green, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Wisconsin, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season.

Northwestern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Northwestern took a serious blow against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 42-7. Can Northwestern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 11-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Northwestern.