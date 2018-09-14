How to watch Wisconsin vs. BYU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Wisconsin vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 2-0; BYU 1-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m..
It was close but no cigar for BYU as they fell 18-21 to California last week.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 349 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Wisconsin were the clear victor by a 45-14 margin over New Mexico. Not happy with the 10-7 score at halftime, Wisconsin made a real splash in the second half.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 2-0 while BYU's loss dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Wisconsin relied heavily on Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns; BYU will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 22 point favorite against the Cougars.
Last season, Wisconsin were 9-5-0 against the spread. As for BYU, they were 4-8-0 against the spread
Series History
Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - BYU Cougars 6 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 40
