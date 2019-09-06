How to watch Wisconsin vs. C. Michigan: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Wisconsin (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 1-0-0; C. Michigan 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Wisconsin 8-5-0; C. Michigan 1-11-0;
What to Know
Wisconsin will take on C. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Wisconsin has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Badgers got themselves on the board against South Florida last week, but South Florida never followed suit. Wisconsin was fully in charge, breezing past South Florida 49 to nothing. Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to RB Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, C. Michigan took care of business in their home opener. They had enough points to win and then some against Albany, taking their game 38-21.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Badgers were sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 273.4 on average. Less enviably, the Chippewas ranked second worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 254.7 on average. So...the C. Michigan squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Badgers are a big 35 point favorite against the Chippewas.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
