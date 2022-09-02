Who's Playing

Illinois State @ No. 18 Wisconsin

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Illinois State 4-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will play against a Division II opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers ended up 9-4 last season and capped things off with a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.