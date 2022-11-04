Who's Playing

Maryland @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Maryland 6-2; Wisconsin 4-4

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Maryland Terrapins have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Wisconsin and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Purdue Boilermakers typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Badgers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin walked away with a 35-24 win. It was another big night for their RB Braelon Allen, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last week, winning 31-24. RB Roman Hemby continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for three TDs and 179 yards on 24 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Hemby's 75-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. Hemby's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Badgers are now 4-4 while the Terrapins sit at 6-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin ranks 30th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 18 on the season. Maryland has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 22nd most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 19.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won both of the games they've played against Maryland in the last eight years.