How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan football game

Who's Playing

No. 13 Wisconsin (home) vs. No. 11 Michigan (away)

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-0-0; Michigan 2-0-0

What to Know

Wisconsin has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium at noon on Saturday. Wisconsin will be seeking to avenge the 13-38 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 13 of last year.

The Badgers got themselves on the board against C. Michigan two weeks ago, but C. Michigan never followed suit. Wisconsin took their contest with ease, bagging a 61 to nothing victory over the Chippewas. Wisconsin's RB Jonathan Taylor was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Michigan narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Army 24-21. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Army made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Badgers haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Wolverines, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Wolverines.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Wisconsin.

  • Oct 13, 2018 - Michigan 38 vs. Wisconsin 13
  • Nov 18, 2017 - Wisconsin 24 vs. Michigan 10
  • Oct 01, 2016 - Michigan 14 vs. Wisconsin 7

