How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 7-4-1; Minnesota 5-6-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Minnesota will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Wisconsin on the road at 3:30 p.m. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After flying high against Purdue two weeks ago, Minnesota came back down to earth. Minnesota took a 14-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northwestern.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday Wisconsin sidestepped Purdue for a 47-44 victory. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Wisconsin's flat performance the game before.

Minnesota suffered a grim 0-31 defeat to Wisconsin when the two teams last met. Can Minnesota avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.26

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 10 point favorite.

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.