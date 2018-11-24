How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 7-4-1; Minnesota 5-6-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Minnesota will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Wisconsin on the road at 3:30 p.m. Wisconsin will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After flying high against Purdue two weeks ago, Minnesota came back down to earth. Minnesota took a 14-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Northwestern.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Saturday Wisconsin sidestepped Purdue for a 47-44 victory. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Wisconsin's flat performance the game before.
Minnesota suffered a grim 0-31 defeat to Wisconsin when the two teams last met. Can Minnesota avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.26
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Wisconsin are 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-5-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 10 point favorite.
Series History
Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 0 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
- 2016 - Wisconsin Badgers 31 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 17
- 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 21 vs. Wisconsin Badgers 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State battle in 'The...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and Auburn battle in the Iron Bowl on...
-
College football picks: Week 13 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 13 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 13: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Saturday long
-
Auburn at Alabama pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl is one of the fiercest rivalries in American sports
-
McKenzie Milton suffers leg injury
Milton took a hit to the leg while scrambling for a first down