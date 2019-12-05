How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Wisconsin (home) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 10-2; Ohio State 12-0
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Wisconsin and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Wisconsin took their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday by a conclusive 38-17 score. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 28 points.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for OSU. They made easy work of the Michigan Wolverines and carried off a 56-27 victory. RB J.K. Dobbins had a dynamite game for OSU; he rushed for 211 yards and four TDs on 31 carries.
Their wins bumped Wisconsin to 10-2 and OSU to 12-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for the Buckeyes, they enter the matchup with only 232.3 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 16-point favorite against the Badgers.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Wisconsin in the last five years.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Ohio State 38 vs. Wisconsin 7
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 27 vs. Wisconsin 21
- Oct 15, 2016 - Ohio State 30 vs. Wisconsin 23
