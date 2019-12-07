How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Wisconsin (home) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Wisconsin 10-2; Ohio State 12-0
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers are staring down a pretty large 16.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. Wisconsin and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Wisconsin took their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers last week by a conclusive 38-17 score. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 28 points.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely OSU's strategy against the Michigan Wolverines last week. OSU blew past Michigan 56-27. RB J.K. Dobbins had a dynamite game for OSU; he rushed for 211 yards and four TDs on 31 carries.
Their wins bumped the Badgers to 10-2 and the Buckeyes to 12-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for the Buckeyes, they enter the game with only 232.3 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Badgers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 57
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Wisconsin in the last five years.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Ohio State 38 vs. Wisconsin 7
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 27 vs. Wisconsin 21
- Oct 15, 2016 - Ohio State 30 vs. Wisconsin 23
