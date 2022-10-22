Who's Playing

Purdue @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Purdue 5-2; Wisconsin 3-4

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Boilermakers and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Badgers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, but they still walked away with a 43-37 victory. Among those leading the charge for Purdue was RB Devin Mockobee, who rushed for one TD and 178 yards on 30 carries.

Special teams collected 13 points for Purdue. K Mitchell Fineran delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Badgers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Michigan State Spartans last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-28. Wisconsin didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. RB Braelon Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 123 yards on 29 carries.

The Boilermakers' victory brought them up to 5-2 while Wisconsin's defeat pulled them down to 3-4. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Purdue enters the matchup having picked the ball off ten times, good for ninth in the nation. But the Badgers are even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off 11 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Wisconsin a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wisconsin have won all of the games they've played against Purdue in the last eight years.