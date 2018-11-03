How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (away)
Current records: Wisconsin 5-3-1; Rutgers 1-7-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 10-48 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 15-18 to Northwestern two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup, Wisconsin were humbled last Saturday. They fell to Northwestern 17-31.
Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 10-48. Can Rutgers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.14
Prediction
The Badgers are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
This season, Wisconsin are 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Rutgers, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 30 point favorite.
Series History
Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Wisconsin Badgers 48 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 10
