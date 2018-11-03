How to watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers (home) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (away)

Current records: Wisconsin 5-3-1; Rutgers 1-7-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. Rutgers will be looking to avenge the 10-48 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

It was close but no cigar for Rutgers as they fell 15-18 to Northwestern two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup, Wisconsin were humbled last Saturday. They fell to Northwestern 17-31.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Wisconsin the last time the two teams met, falling 10-48. Can Rutgers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.14

Prediction

The Badgers are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Wisconsin are 2-6-0 against the spread. As for Rutgers, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Badgers slightly, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 30 point favorite.

Series History

Wisconsin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.