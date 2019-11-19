How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 6-4; Colorado State 4-6

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are 3-1 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Wyoming and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cowboys didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-21 to the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. QB Tyler Vander Waal had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt. Vander Waal's longest connection was to TE Josh Harshman for 31 yards in the first quarter. Harshman ended up with 76 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Colorado State lost to the Air Force Falcons by a decisive 38-21 margin. Colorado State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 134.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Rams come into the contest boasting the 12th most passing yards per game in the league at 315.7. Maybe that strength will give the Rams the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Series History

Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.