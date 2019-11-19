How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Current Records: Wyoming 6-4; Colorado State 4-6
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys are 3-1 against the Colorado State Rams since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Wyoming and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Cowboys didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-21 to the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. QB Tyler Vander Waal had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt. Vander Waal's longest connection was to TE Josh Harshman for 31 yards in the first quarter. Harshman ended up with 76 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Colorado State lost to the Air Force Falcons by a decisive 38-21 margin. Colorado State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 134.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Rams come into the contest boasting the 12th most passing yards per game in the league at 315.7. Maybe that strength will give the Rams the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Series History
Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.
- Oct 26, 2018 - Wyoming 34 vs. Colorado State 21
- Nov 04, 2017 - Wyoming 16 vs. Colorado State 13
- Oct 01, 2016 - Wyoming 38 vs. Colorado State 17
- Nov 07, 2015 - Colorado State 26 vs. Wyoming 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
New Mexico DL Nahje Flowers dies at 21
Flowers made 11 starts at defensive end in 2018 and appeared in six games this season
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Penn State up
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how 2019's third CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday night
-
Ohio vs. Bowling Green odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio vs. Buffalo game 10,000 times.
-
NIU vs. EMU odds, MACtion picks and sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan...
-
LSU LB Divinity returns to practice
The senior linebacker left the team earlier this month prior to the Alabama showdown
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game