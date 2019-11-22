How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Current Records: Wyoming 6-4; Colorado State 4-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Wyoming Cowboys are heading back home. Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.
There was early excitement for the Cowboys after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Utah State Aggies who ended up claiming the real prize. Wyoming was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Utah State 26-21. QB Tyler Vander Waal had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt.
Colorado State lost to the Air Force Falcons by a decisive 38-21 margin. Colorado State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are sixth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 134.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Rams enter the contest with 315.7 passing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Rams the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.
- Oct 26, 2018 - Wyoming 34 vs. Colorado State 21
- Nov 04, 2017 - Wyoming 16 vs. Colorado State 13
- Oct 01, 2016 - Wyoming 38 vs. Colorado State 17
- Nov 07, 2015 - Colorado State 26 vs. Wyoming 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Georgia Tech vs. NC State picks and odds
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Georgia Tech football.
-
Oklahoma State QB out for season
Sanders suffered the injury against Kansas in Week 12
-
CFB Week 13: Odds, picks, top sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 13 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Big Ten football.
-
Week 13 SEC picks against the spread
The Aggies meet the Bulldogs in the biggest game of the weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Notre Dame and Boston College football.
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game