How to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Wyoming (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 6-4; Colorado State 4-6

After two games on the road, the Wyoming Cowboys are heading back home. Wyoming and the Colorado State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

There was early excitement for the Cowboys after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Utah State Aggies who ended up claiming the real prize. Wyoming was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Utah State 26-21. QB Tyler Vander Waal had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt.

Colorado State lost to the Air Force Falcons by a decisive 38-21 margin. Colorado State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys are sixth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 134.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Rams enter the contest with 315.7 passing yards per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Rams the oomph they need to beat the odds.

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

The Cowboys are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Wyoming have won three out of their last four games against Colorado State.