How to watch Wyoming vs. Georgia State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game
Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Wyoming
Current Records: Georgia State 7-5; Wyoming 7-5
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the Wyoming Cowboys have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Georgia State and Wyoming will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Allowing an average of 36.08 points per game, the Panthers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
The Panthers have to be hurting after a devastating 38-10 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Southern Eagles four weeks ago. QB Dan Ellington just could not get things rolling his way, passing for only 182 yards on 27 attempts.
Meanwhile, Wyoming came up short against the Air Force Falcons four weeks ago, falling 20-6.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
