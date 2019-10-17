How to watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 4-2-0; New Mexico 2-4-0

What to Know

New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.83 goals per game. New Mexico and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos lost both of their matches to Wyoming last season, on scores of 42-3 and 31-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

New Mexico might not have won anyway, but with 122 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Friday. They fell to Colorado State 35-21. RB Bryson Carroll put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 193 yards and one TD on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carroll has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, after flying high against UNLV two weeks ago, Wyoming came back down to earth. Wyoming was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against San Diego State 26-22. If the Cowboys were hoping to take revenge for the 27-24 defeat against San Diego State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos are worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 391.7 on average. But the Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 115.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Wyoming and New Mexico both have two wins in their last four games.