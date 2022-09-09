Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Wyoming

Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1

Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cowboys ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 40-37 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado came up short against the Houston Baptist Huskies last week, falling 46-34.

Northern Colorado's loss took them down to 0-1 while Wyoming's win pulled them up to 1-1. A win for Northern Colorado would reverse both their bad luck and Wyoming's good luck. We'll see if Northern Colorado manages to pull off that tough task or if Wyoming keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.