Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Wyoming

Current Records: San Jose State 2-1; Wyoming 3-2

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Wyoming suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the BYU Cougars. Wyoming came up short against BYU, falling 38-24. No one had a standout game offensively for Wyoming, but they got scores from WR Joshua Cobbs, WR Wyatt Wieland, and TE Treyton Welch.

A well-balanced attack led SJSU over the Western Michigan Broncos every single quarter on their way to victory last week. The Spartans took their game against WMU by a conclusive 34-6 score. SJSU relied on the efforts of QB Chevan Cordeiro, who passed for two TDs and 250 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 30 yards on the ground, and RB Kairee Robinson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Wyoming is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Wyoming is now 3-2 while SJSU sits at 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cowboys rank 24th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 11 on the season. As for the Spartans, they enter the contest with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Spartans are a 3-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State have won two out of their last three games against Wyoming.