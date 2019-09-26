How to watch Wyoming vs. UNLV: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 3-1-0; UNLV 1-2-0

What to Know

UNLV has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mountain West battle is on tap between UNLV and Wyoming at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the 69-66 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rebels ended up a good deal behind Northwestern when they played two weeks ago, losing 30-14. One thing holding UNLV back was the mediocre play of QB Armani Rogers, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.62 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Tulsa last week. Wyoming fell just short of Tulsa by a score of 24-21. Wyoming's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels are stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 145 on average. The Cowboys has had an even harder time: they are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 114.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Wyoming and UNLV both have one win in their last two games.