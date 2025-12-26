College football bowl games are played throughout the holiday season and one of the busiest days on the college football bowl schedule will be Saturday, Dec. 27. There are eight bowl games that will be played on that day, including a ranked matchup between No. 12 BYU and No. 22 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando. The latest college football odds list the Cougars as 4-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets, while the over/under is 56.

Other notable bowl games and college football lines on Saturday include Clemson (-2.5, 48.5) vs. Penn State in the Go Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at noon ET and Houston (-1, 42) vs. LSU in the Kinder's Texas Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Saturday's bowl matchups in college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on college football bowl season

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Penn State +2.5 vs. Clemson (-105)

Both of these programs began the season with national championship aspirations before things quickly devolved. However, they managed to rally late in the season to become bowl eligible, with Penn State winning its last three games and Clemson winning its next four. Both teams have lost players to opt-outs and the transfer portal, but the players who remain at Penn State could be more motivated to send off interim head coach Terry Smith off with a win as Matt Campbell takes over the program next season. The model predicts that the Nittany Lions cover in 58% of simulations of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Georgia Tech +4 vs. BYU (-112)

The College Football Playoff was within reach for both of these programs, but late-season losses relegate them to the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. However, Georgia Tech and BYU have both managed to hold on to their head coaches despite the college football coaching carousel turning violently thus far. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King will be playing in his final game after a college football career that spanned six seasons and he's likely the difference-maker here. The Yellow Jackets cover in 59% of simulations.

LSU +1.5 vs. Houston (-117)

Lane Kiffin is still assembling his coaching staff and building out his first recruiting class, so Frank Wilson will continue on as the interim coach for LSU in the Kinder's Texas Bowl. Meanwhile, Willie Fritz's Cougars improved by five wins from his first season to his second and have a chance at earning the program its seventh 10-win season in school history. However, Houston was heavily dependent on its running game all season and it will run into a stout LSU run defense here. The model predicts that the Tigers cover in 67% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.