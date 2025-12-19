Bowl season is upon us and the College Football Playoff will also continue on Saturday with three first-round matchups. Texas A&M vs. Miami kicks off at noon ET and will be followed by Ole Miss vs. Tulane at 3:30 p.m. ET and Oregon vs. James Madison at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oregon will host those three games by virtue of being the higher seed in the CFP and all three home teams are favored.

The Aggies are favored by 3.5 over the Hurricanes with the over/under at 48 in the latest college football odds. Then the Rebels are favored by 17.5 over the Green Wave with the over/under at 57.5 and the Ducks are favored by 20.5 over the Dukes with the over/under at 45.5. If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for Saturday's CFP matchups in college football, you can read more below, along with picks for some of the biggest games.

Betting on the College Football Playoff

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Texas A&M -3.5 vs. Miami (+100)

The two programs share a single common opponent this season (Notre Dame) and the Aggies played the tougher overall schedule in the SEC. Texas A&M beat Notre Dame on the road 41-40 two weeks after Miami had beaten the Irish 27-24 at home. Meanwhile, Texas A&M's only loss came at Texas in the final week of the regular season and Miami suffered losses to Louisville and SMU. The model predicts that the Aggies cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Over 57.5 points in Ole Miss vs. Tulane (-110)

Lane Kiffin is gone and he'll take the majority of his offensive staff with him to LSU, but expect the Rebels to be eager to prove that they won't miss a beat on that side of the ball. On the other hand, Jon Sumrall is seeing out the season at Tulane despite taking the Florida job and the continuity should be a benefit to an offense that seemingly found its rhythm late in the season. The Green Wave scored at least 27 points in each week of their five-game winning streak and averaged 34.2 points during that span. The model predicts these two programs combine to score 60 points on average and that the Over hits 52% of the time.

James Madison +20.5 vs. Oregon (-105)

Like Sumrall, James Madison head coach Bob Chesney will stay with the program during the College Football Playoff despite having accepted the UCLA job. The Dukes have covered the spread in six of their last eight games as an underdog and Oregon has only covered the spread once in its last five December games. The James Madison defense is one of the best in the country and Oregon struggled on offense at times this season, so expect the Dukes to keep this one close enough. The model predicts that James Madison covers in 58% of simulations.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous, and 1-800-GAMBLER.