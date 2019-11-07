Howard places former Kansas State coach Ron Prince on leave amid investigation

Howard has placed head football coach Ron Prince on administrative leave as it investigates reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation.

"Howard University is committed to ensuring our athletic programs reflect Howard's core mission and values and to ensuring the well-being and success of all student athletes," Howard athletic director Kerry Davis said in an official statement.

Howard is 1-8 overall and 1-5 in MEAC play under Prince, who was hired in December 2018 after time as an offensive analyst at Michigan and in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Early last month, HBCU Gameday reported complaints from parents of Howard players that included behavior that was "threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University."

The trouble at Howard started to come to surface earlier this season when quarterback Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and reigning MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, was among several players to enter the transfer portal just five games into the season. According to ESPN.com, a total of 17 Howard players have entered the transfer portal since Prince was hired.

Prince was the head coach at Kansas State from 2006-08. Since then, his jobs have included Rutgers offensive coordinator, Michigan offensive analyst and several NFL gigs.