Hugh Freeze agrees to multi-year extension with Liberty after leading Flames to first bowl appearance
Freeze led the Flames to their first bowl appearance in program history in 2019
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze led the Flames to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Cure Bowl in 2019 -- the first bowl appearance in program history. So, what's his reward? A long-term deal to stay in Lynchburg. The school announced Tuesday that it has signed Freeze to a multi-year extension.
Liberty is a private institution not required to release salary details, but a source told CBS Sports last week that the school -- which is independent -- was prepared to make Freeze one of the highest-paid coaches in the Group of Five. South Florida's Charlie Strong was the highest-paid Group of Five coach last year at $5 million. Strong was dismissed following the regular season, which now makes Houston's Dana Holgorsen ($3.7 million) the highest-paid coach in Group of Five according to the USA Today coaching salary database.
Freeze led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl and made the program one of the SEC's most competitive programs when he was in Oxford from 2012-16 but was dismissed in July 2017 after the school uncovered inappropriate use of a school-issued cell phone. That discovery was made in the midst of an NCAA investigation that ultimately led to a two-year bowl ban for the Rebels.
He sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons prior to taking over for Turner Gill at Liberty.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Chase Young focused on CFP as NFL awaits
The best defensive player in college football remains focused on what's ahead of him, but not...
-
Auburn hires Chad Morris as OC
Morris was fired as the coach of the Razorbacks in November
-
2019 college football confidence picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence...
-
CFB Playoff odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
CBS Sports 130: LSU takes over No. 1
Voters moved LSU ahead of Ohio State and Clemson after the Tigers defeat of Georgia
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game