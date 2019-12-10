Hugh Freeze agrees to multi-year extension with Liberty after leading Flames to first bowl appearance

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze led the Flames to a 7-5 record and a berth in the Cure Bowl in 2019 -- the first bowl appearance in program history. So, what's his reward? A long-term deal to stay in Lynchburg. The school announced Tuesday that it has signed Freeze to a multi-year extension.

Liberty is a private institution not required to release salary details, but a source told CBS Sports last week that the school -- which is independent -- was prepared to make Freeze one of the highest-paid coaches in the Group of Five. South Florida's Charlie Strong was the highest-paid Group of Five coach last year at $5 million. Strong was dismissed following the regular season, which now makes Houston's Dana Holgorsen ($3.7 million) the highest-paid coach in Group of Five according to the USA Today coaching salary database.

Freeze led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl and made the program one of the SEC's most competitive programs when he was in Oxford from 2012-16 but was dismissed in July 2017 after the school uncovered inappropriate use of a school-issued cell phone. That discovery was made in the midst of an NCAA investigation that ultimately led to a two-year bowl ban for the Rebels.

He sat out the 2017 and 2018 seasons prior to taking over for Turner Gill at Liberty.