Hugh Freeze resignation fallout: Ole Miss recruiting already taking a hit

On Thursday night, Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigned amid a "pattern of personal misconduct."

The team at OMSpirit.com, a Scout network site, has been focused on how much the program will be affected, especially in recruiting. It's led by Chuck Rounsville, who has been covering Ole Miss sports for over a decade.

Since the press conference in Oxford, Ole Miss recruits have sounded off, and there's already been some major fallout.

Three-star defensive back Bobby Wolfe decommitted from Ole Miss within an hour of Freeze's resignation. And four-star wide receiver Taye Barber called off his planned visit to Ole Miss after the news.

On the other end of the spectrum, three-star cornerback commit Jaylin Williams said, "I liked Coach Freeze a lot, but I mean, I didn't choose Ole Miss because of one particular coach. There were many things that went into my decision."



One of Ole Miss' top 2019 recruits, four-star defensive end Nathan Pickering, wrote on Twitter, "Stay up coach! Prayers to you and your family," but did not indicate whether he was still high on the Rebels going forward.

And three-star DB Jaylon Reed said, "Life goes on. Coach Freeze is still my main man, but life goes on."

Ole Miss is also in the hunt for a new permanent coach. For recruits, hiring an in-house candidate would provide stability. Matt Luke and Wesley McGriff are the best bets there. Luke, Ole Miss' co-offensive coordinator, has been promoted to interim head coach and will man the ship this season. Luke could remain head coach if Ole Miss fares well. OMSpirit.com says he's universally liked by players and fellow coaches.

