Hugh Freeze sought 'character witness' from Arkansas State for NCAA investigation

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze contacted a high-ranking Arkansas State official in 2016 seeking a "character witness" in the current NCAA investigation that involves him, sources told CBS Sports. The call came at the beginning of 2016, according to a source, when Ole Miss was in the process of getting its first notice of allegations.

Freeze coached for one year at Arkansas State in 2011, going 10-3 and winning the Sun Belt before heading to Ole Miss.

Because of the sensitivity of the situation, the identity of the Arkansas State official was not revealed.

Freeze sought the endorsement in hopes of mitigating the charges against him and his program to the NCAA, a source said. It is not believed the official ever cooperated with Freeze's request.

Freeze is named in several major allegations against Ole Miss stemming from an investigation that goes back to 2012.

Last week, Freeze resigned under pressure after it was discovered he made a one-minute phone call to an escort. Upon further investigation, Ole Miss officials said there was "a pattern of misconduct" with Freeze.

He left without a buyout or further salary leaving at estimated $15 million on the table.

Arkansas State was penalized by the NCAA in 2011 for playing ineligible players from 2005-07. None of those violations occurred on Freeze's watch.

It was not immediately clear how many, if any, violations occurred during Freeze's lone season at Arkansas State. It is not unusual for schools to report scores of minor violations during annual reports to the NCAA.

Freeze is still connected to Jonesboro, Arkansas, appearing earlier this year at a Central Baptist Church event.