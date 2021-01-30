The 2020-2021 college football season has been over since Jan. 11, but there is one more event left. College's football all-star game, the Hula Bowl, will take place on Jan. 31 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The game will air on CBS Sports Network and streamed on the CBS Sports App.

The event, which is the last of the 2020-21 bowl games, is not restricted to FBS players. It will feature NCAA football players from all divisions, as well as players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and the UK

"An invitation to participate in the Hula Bowl Game is not only a once in a lifetime opportunity for Athletes to showcase their skills, it is the most important job interview of their lives. Scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL, and Arena Football will be closely watching the Athletes skills on and off the field," the Hula Bowl website explains. "In today's highly competitive market, the teams are looking for superior talent along with outstanding character and integrity."

This is the first time the Hula Bowl will be played since 2008. The event was established in 1946 as the "Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game," with the first game played in 1947. Former NFL coaches Mike Smith and Rex Ryan will coach the teams.

How to watch the 2021 Hula Bowl