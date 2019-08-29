Hurricane Dorian forecast: Games that might be affected as the storm approaches Florida

Hurricane Dorian has the potential to severely change this weekend's slate of sporting events in Florida. NASA's Earth satellite is tracking the storm, and it is currently in the Caribbean and expected to move through Florida as it picks up speed. The hurricane is now listed as a Category 1 with winds of 85 mph but is expected to become a Category 4 storm (wind speeds from 130-156 mph). The National Hurricane Center expects it to be a major hurricane by Friday and it is predicted to hit the United States mainland as a Category 3 storm by Sunday or Monday.

Right now the predicted track for the hurricane has the storm going anywhere from Miami to Jacksonville or near the Alabama state line. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and is asking residents to be prepared for the storm with supplies for seven days as the hurricane as it arrives this weekend.

Games scheduled to be played in Florida are already being moved due to the severe weather threat. We break down what sporting events have been affected and which ones might be impacted as the storm gets closer to the southeast.

South Florida Bulls: The Bulls are set to play the Wisconsin Badgers in a home game on Friday night, and with the storm not projected to hit Florida until the weekend, as of now the game remains as scheduled.

Miami Marlins: They play their next three games on the road, facing the Washington Nationals on Saturday and Sunday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. With their next home game coming on Friday Sept. 6, it seems like the team will not be affected, with the hurricane expecting to have passed through the state by then. However, the possibility of the storm changing paths or causing damage nearby is always there.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays play home games against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday and Sunday, but given the time projection and direction of the hurricane, Tampa will not necessarily see severe weather conditions by that point. Looking at the current predictions of Dorian, their Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday home games against the Baltimore Orioles could be the ones the team has to keep an eye on. The hurricane is currently predicted to be around that area any time between Monday at 8 a.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m. With the intensity unknown, there is no way of telling how much Tampa Bay and the surrounding cities will feel the impact of the storm.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The only NFL team from Florida playing at home this week will be able to finish their preseason out in a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The storm is not expected to be near the city, or have reached the mainland, by then.