Hurricane Florence: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern kickoff time moved up because of storm

Saturday's game between Clemson and Georgia Southern is the latest game to be affected by the impact of Hurricane Florence as the storm prepares to hit the U.S. coast this weekend. Clemson announced Wednesday afternoon that it has moved up the start time of this weekend's game from 3:30 p.m. ET to noon ET.

"Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday," read the release from Clemson. "As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information."

Hurricane Florence has impacted many games across college football this weekend, including West Virginia vs. NC State, UCF vs. North Carolina and Wake Forest vs. Boston College. The Tigers are currently 33.5-point favorites over the Eagles.