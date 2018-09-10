Hurricane Florence has moved one, could impact several more college football games in Week 3
The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall near the South Carolina/North Carolina border late in the week
Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a Category 4 storm by the National Hurricane Center on Monday afternoon, and it is bearing down on the east coast of the United States. Updated models showed the eye of the storm to be East-Southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and moving toward the South Carolina/North Carolina boarder at 13 miles per hour.
Recent models show the storm making landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning anywhere from Charleston, South Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia. When it does, meteorologists are predicting Florence to weaken and sit over the east coast of the United States for a significant period of time, which could create major flooding.
The severity of the storm and the time in which it is expected to make landfall will put the status of several FBS football games in doubt for Week 3 of the season.
It has already forced Coastal Carolina to move its game against Campbell up three days from Saturday to Wednesday. That game will kick at 2 p.m. ET at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina, with free admission for all.
Here's a list of more games that could be affected:
|Day
|Game
|Location
| Wednesday
|Campbell at Coastal Carolina
|Buies Creek, North Carolina
|Thursday
Boston College at Wake Forest
| Winston-Salem, North Carolina
|Saturday
No. 18 UCF at North Carolina
|Chapel Hill, North Carolina
|Saturday
East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech
|Blacksburg, Virginia
|Saturday
Ohio at Virginia
|Charlottesville, Virginia
|Saturday
|No. 14 West Virginia at NC State
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Saturday
|Southern Miss at Appalachian State
|Boone, North Carolina
|Saturday
|Norfolk State at Liberty
| Lynchburg, Virginia
|Saturday
| Old Dominion at Charlotte
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Saturday
|Marshall at South Carolina
|Columbia, South Carolina
Mandatory evacuation is already in place for Hatteras Island, North Carolina. A state of emergency has already been declared for South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Because of the danger that already exists, and potentially more evacuations to come, Duke's road trip to Baylor could be another game impacted by the approaching storm.
