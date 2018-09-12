Hurricane Florence: South Carolina vs. Marshall matchup canceled due to storm

Saturday's scheduled game between South Carolina and Marshall has been canceled. South Carolina announced the decision on Wednesday. The game, like many others this weekend, was canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Florence.

"Whether or not the game could have been played, we made the decision we think is best for the state and those who are evacuating the coast," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "There is no question this is the right thing to do and the decision was supported by President Pastides, Coach Muschamp, our Board members and myself."

Recent forecasts show that the storm, which is bearing down on the southeastern Atlantic coast, will have an impact on Columbia and the surrounding areas. South Carolina has also canceled classes through at least Saturday due to the storm.

This is the third time South Carolina has had to cancel a game due to weather in the last four years. No makeup date has been announced.