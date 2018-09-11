Hurricane Florence: Virginia Tech, East Carolina postpone scheduled Week 3 meeting

Add another college football game to the growing list of events that will not take place this weekend because of Hurricane Florence's impending landfall.

East Carolina announced on Tuesday afternoon that its game at No. 13 Virginia Tech has been canceled. The game was originally slated for Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

"The safety and welfare for everyone in the path of this storm is the University's main priority and decisions regarding athletics events are made in the best interest of ensuring the safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and their families," the university said. "In fact, all ECU athletics teams are prohibited from traveling for competition purposes this weekend. This is also consistent with the NCAA's requirement that member institutions protect the health of and provide a safe environment for student-athletes."

ECU added that it hopes the game can be rescheduled at a later date in the season. The Pirates have already had a game against North Carolina A&M postponed for lightning, eventually losing that game 28-23.

Among the other games to be affected by Florence include West Virginia-NC State, which has been postponed with a make-up date unlikely, and UCF at North Carolina.