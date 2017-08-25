Hurricane Harvey forces college football schedule changes: Houston heads to Austin

Hurricane Harvey is barreling toward the Texas coast and is forcing college football programs to adjust how they operate as the season draws near.

According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Houston will be relocating to Texas' campus in Austin to practice this weekend as the Category 3 storm makes landfall. The Cougars could stay through the beginning of next week as they continue preparations for the season opener Saturday, Sept. 2 at UT-San Antonio.

Houston AD Hunter Yurachek credits Texas AD Mike Perrin. 'Without hesitation he said absolutely.' Perrin is from Houston. #HurricaneHarvey — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) August 25, 2017

Duarte also notes that Houston received offers from Baylor, SMU and TCU.

Elsewhere, FCS power Sam Houston State, which is ranked third in the NCAA's preseason FCS poll, had its season-opener vs. No. 7 Richmond -- initially scheduled for Sunday night -- postponed indefinitely.

"These storms can be difficult to predict and we want to have as much information as possible to make a decision," said Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams. "I want to thank everyone involved in this process as this is not an easy decision to make with all of the factors involved."

LSU and BYU are scheduled to meet in Houston's NRG Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2. The Tigers released a statement Friday afternoon stating that the game is on as scheduled for now but that they will continue to monitor the developments as game time approaches next week.