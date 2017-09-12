Hurricane Irma: FIU and UCF cancel Week 3 games in wake of storm

Hurricane Irma continues to cause scheduling changes in the college football world. After many changes to the Week 2 slate, the storm is extending problems into Week 3 for schools from the Sunshine State. Here's a running list of schools dealing with the storm in Week 3.

FIU: After moving its scheduled home game with Alcorn State to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, last weekend as Hurricane Irma approached, FIU has cancelled its scheduled road trip to Indiana this weekend following its landfall Sunday night, the school announced Monday evening.

Indiana said in its release that athletics director Fred Glass supports FIU's decision to cancel the game in the wake of Irma, and will work to schedule an opponent during its Oct. 7 bye week in order to play 12 regular season games in 2017.

FIU topped Alcorn State 17-10 in Birmingham last weekend to move to 1-1 in Butch Davis' first year as coach. Its next scheduled game is Sept. 23 at Rice.

Indiana topped Virginia 34-17 last weekend to improve to 1-1 in Tom Allen's first full season as the head coach. The Hoosiers are scheduled to host Georgia Southern on Sept. 23.

UCF: The Knights announced Monday that its home game vs. Georgia Tech, originally scheduled for Saturday at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, has also been cancelled. Other options were considered, but the two schools chose to cancel as UCF's campus being hosts up to 1,000 National Guard members who are assisting in the recovery efforts.

"We're honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma," UCF vice athletics director Danny White said. "On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts."

UCF's conference opener with Memphis was postponed last week. The Knights will travel to Maryland and Georgia Tech will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 23.

Florida's home game in Gainesville is also in jeopardy. The SEC announced Monday that it is working in conjunction with the schools to assess the feasibility of holding the game on campus.

"Now that the storm has passed through Gainesville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on the campus and the Gainesville community, at the same time ensuring the appropriate security and local officials are available to host a game," said commissioner Greg Sankey.

The ACC announced Sunday that Miami at Florida State has been moved from this weekend to the weekend of Oct. 7 due to Hurricane Irma.

Miami vs. FSU: PPD to Oct. 7.

Florida: TBD vs. Tennessee.

USF: TBD vs. Illinois.

FAU: TBD vs. Bethune Cookman