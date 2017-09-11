Hurricane Irma forces cancellation of Georgia Tech at UCF this week

For the second straight week, Hurricane Irma is causing scheduling problems in the college football world.

UCF announced Monday that its home game vs. Georgia Tech, originally scheduled for Saturday at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, has been called off because of the storm. The teams and conferences explored rescheduling options, but chose to cancel it due to UCF's campus being closed through at least Thursday as it hosts up to 1,000 National Guard members.

"We're honored to host the National Guard and play a part in helping our community and state recover from Irma," UCF vice athletics director Danny White said. "On behalf of our student-athletes, athletics staff and fans, I promise the Knights will do everything we can to assist in recovery efforts."

Georgia Tech athletics Todd Stansbury served in the same capacity at UCF from 2012-15, and agrees with the decision.

"We are in complete agreement with the decision," he said. "While we're disappointed for both teams' student-athletes, coaches and fans, recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma should be and is the top priority for UCF and the entire state of Florida at this time. We wish them the very best in their recovery efforts and look forward to meeting on the gridiron down the road."

It's the second straight week UCF has had a game impacted by Hurricane Irma. It's conference opener with Memphis was postponed last week as the storm approached the Florida peninsula.

The Knights are scheduled to travel to Maryland on Sept. 23, while the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Pittsburgh.