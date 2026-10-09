Despite Hurricane Isaias strengthening on Friday into a Category 3 storm with evacuations underway on the Gulf Coast, Alabama has not altered plans for its Saturday night game against Georgia as school and SEC officials continue to monitor the impact of the storm.

Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall Friday night around Pensacola, Florida with estimated rain totals near 15 inches and the possibility of tornadoes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is reportedly holding steady with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, in addition to higher gusts.

As of midday Friday, Rice at East Carolina is the only FBS game that has changed its Saturday kickoff time due to the hurricane. The Pirates will play the Olws at 1 p.m. ET in Greenville, N.C. instead of the slated 4 p.m. time.

Bethune Cookman at Alabama A&M, another game in Alabama slated for Saturday night, is keeping its originally scheduled kickoff for 7 p.m. central despite calls for up to three inches of rain in Huntsville.

Saturday's games affected by Hurricane Isaias

Northeastern State at West Florida : The Argonauts canceled their non conference matchup in Pensacola out of a abundance of caution and is not expected to set a makeup date.

: The Argonauts canceled their non conference matchup in Pensacola out of a abundance of caution and is not expected to set a makeup date. Florida A&M at Alabama State : Saturday's Southwestern Athletic Conference game in Montgomery got pushed to Friday afternoon ahead of the approaching hurricane. The school rescheduled all additional homecoming events that were scheduled throughout the weekend.

: Saturday's Southwestern Athletic Conference game in Montgomery got pushed to Friday afternoon ahead of the approaching hurricane. The school rescheduled all additional homecoming events that were scheduled throughout the weekend. Southern at Prairie View A&M : Officials in Prairie View, Texas are monitoring the hurricane and moved its matchup with Southern back one hour to 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

: Officials in Prairie View, Texas are monitoring the hurricane and moved its matchup with Southern back one hour to 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Davidson at Presbyterian : Kickoff moved up to noon ET in South Carolina, 5.5 hours earlier than originally scheduled.



: Kickoff moved up to noon ET in South Carolina, 5.5 hours earlier than originally scheduled. East Tennessee State at The Citadel : This Southern Conference matchup from Charleston, S.C., will kick at noon.

: This Southern Conference matchup from Charleston, S.C., will kick at noon. South Carolina State at Charleston Southern: Another contest scheduled in the Lowcountry, Charleston Southern moved up its kickoff to noon after this one was originally slated for a prime-time kick.

The National Weather Service's Forecast Office out of Birmingham, Ala., wrote in Friday's update that the probable path of the hurricane's cone include central Alabama being impacted Saturday afternoon before the storm moves through Tennessee early Sunday and hits Kentucky in the morning hours.

Those in coastal areas of Alabama are currently under a hurricane warning.